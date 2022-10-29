Talented Virat Kohli fans from across border pay tribute with massive sand art; pics, video go viral

Photo: Twitter/ Sameer Shoukat

Star batsman Virat Kohli has a fan following that transcends borders and fault lines. Kohli’s recent masterclass innings against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 has taken his fandom to a new high. Tributes poured in from all over the world and one such special one came from across the border, on the sands of Balochistan in Pakistan.

Talented sand sketchers Rashidi Artists Gaddani from Balochistan made a massive mural of Kohli on the sand. THe fans involved ranged from young artists to even a little boy. The huge sketch shows a perfectly drawn bust of Kohli with the message saying “Love from RA Gaddani”. A video of the artists undertaking the task was released on social media.

Photographs of the sketch and video of it being drawn was posted by Sameer Shoukat, one of the artists behind the creation.

— Sameer Shoukat (@mr_lovely47) October 28, 2022

Netizens loved the marvelous fan tribute with several sharing and retweeting the pics and videos. The viral show of love for Kohli comes at a time when the star batsman has rediscovered his best form having already collected two half-centuries in the T20 World Cup. Kohli is unbeaten having stayed not out in both of India's Super 12 matches until now.

Fans will next see Virat Kohli and Team India in action in a tough test against an aggressive South Africa side on Sunday, October 30 at Perth. The match will begin at 4:30 pm as per India time.

READ | Top order failure to death-bowling woes: Four issues for Team India ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final