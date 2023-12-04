Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at their favorite London restaurant, pic goes viral

During their family vacation, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at their favorite restaurant in London.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at their favorite dining spot in London, accompanied by their daughter Vamika. Currently, the trio is relishing a vacation in London, a destination they frequently choose for quality family time. During their stay, the couple made a visit to Bombay Bustle, their favorite restaurant, where Chef Surender Mohan shared a delightful photo on Instagram, expressing pleasure at welcoming the star couple once again.

Following the disappointment of the World Cup 2023 Final, Virat Kohli has opted for a break from cricket to recharge and spend quality time with his family. The 35-year-old batter, after an intense month and a half of cricket, chose to skip the recent T20I series against Australia. He will also be absent from the upcoming T20I and ODI series during the India Tour of South Africa, commencing on December 10, as he has requested an indefinite break from white-ball cricket, as announced by the BCCI. However, Kohli is set to participate in the two-match Test series against South Africa, which follows the white-ball segment of the tour.

This year has been remarkable for Virat Kohli on multiple fronts. In the World Cup 2023, he emerged as the standout batter, accumulating the highest run tally of 765. His stellar performance included three centuries and five fifty-plus scores in five consecutive innings, earning him the coveted 'Man of the Tournament' award. Notably, Kohli achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record of the most ODI centuries (49), securing his 50th ODI century and solidifying his position as the sole record holder.