Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's outstanding effort saves a six on boundary line during RCB vs CSK IPL match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2023 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's outstanding effort saves a six on boundary line during RCB vs CSK IPL match (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: In the 24th match of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell had a brilliant start after losing 2 wickets. But during the match, we also saw amazing fielding by some CSK players. When Maxwell hit a big shot, it was about to go beyond the boundary. But CSK's Ajinkya Rahane's amazing efforts save the six. Watch the video below:

This epic partnership between Maxwell and Du Plessis ended on 126 runs off just 61 balls when the former got dismissed. Earlier, CSK posted 226/6 against RCB in their IPL 2023 match at the MChinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. CSK registered their highest-ever total against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

