Watch: Saurav Ganguly ignores Virat Kohli in unseen video amid raging rumours of rift

Source: Twitter

Two Indian greats, Virat Kohli and Saurav Ganguly, are currently in the news for their alleged ongoing rift which is linked back to the revelation made by BCCI ex-chief selector Chetan Sharma where he mentioned about the clash of ego between the two. In IPL 2023 when Delhi Capitals met Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15th a couple of videos went viral right after RCB defeated DC by 23 runs. The first video showed Sourav Ganguly, who is the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, ignoring to shake hands with RCB star Virat Kohli. The video went viral on social media and netizens went on split over the veteran’s behaviour. The other video showed Virat Kohli giving a death stare to former Indian captain Saurav Ganguly who was sitting in DC’s dugout.

Another video from the same match is going viral on Twitter where Saurav Ganguly can be seen walking past the former RCB skipper with complete ignorance. The video has again highlighted the rift between the two ahead of the CSK vs RCB clash. It completely shows that all is not well between Ganguly and Kohli and in another instance the right handed batter gave more clarity to this split after he unfollowed Saurav Ganguly on Instagram despite the latter is still following him.

The way Virat Kohli looked at ganguly pic.twitter.com/pLoAzyn9EI April 17, 2023

Today Virat Kohli will be seen against CSK in one of the most anticipated clashes of IPL 2023. Both teams have decade old rivalry between them and if records were to be taken under consideration, Chennai have an upper hand with 19 victories whereas Bangalore have won 10 games in the past.