U-19 Asia Cup 2023: Pacer Raj Limbani joins Irfan Pathan in elite list as India crush Nepal by 10 wickets

Following their resounding 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Tuesday, December 12, India's chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the U19 Asia Cup received a significant boost.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

India bounced back from their devastating defeat to Pakistan and delivered a flawless performance against Nepal in their last Group A match of the U19 Men's Asia Cup 2023 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. India managed to dismiss Nepal for a mere 52 runs and effortlessly chased down the target with all 10 wickets intact. The game concluded in just 29.2 overs, with India crossing the finish line in a mere 43 balls.

Following their resounding 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Tuesday, December 12, India's chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the U19 Asia Cup received a significant boost.

Currently, India holds the top spot in Group A with 4 points from 3 matches. Despite their earlier setback against Pakistan, where they lost by 8 wickets, India began their campaign with a convincing 7-wicket triumph over Afghanistan on December 8. Meanwhile, Pakistan, in their final Group A game against Afghanistan on Tuesday, posted an impressive 303 runs on the board, making them the likely group leaders in this 8-team tournament.

India's dominant win over Nepal was orchestrated by 18-year-old pacer Raj Limbani, who showcased his exceptional talent by taking 7 wickets. Raj bowled 9.1 overs, conceding a mere 13 runs and delivering 3 maidens, displaying an outstanding performance in medium-pace bowling. Thanks to Raj Limbani's efforts, none of the Nepal batters managed to reach a double-digit score. Nepal's No. 10 batter, Hemant Dhami, achieved the highest score for his team with 8 runs, while opener Arjun Kumal scored 7 runs.

Raj Limbani of Baroda has now secured the second-best bowling figures by an Indian at the U19 level. The record for the best bowling figures in a U19 ODI match still belongs to Irfan Pathan, who claimed 9 wickets for 16 runs against Bangladesh in 2003.

Best bowling figures in U19 ODI

Irfan Pathan - 9 for 16 vs Bangladesh in 2003

Lloyd Pope - 8 for 35 vs England in 2018

Raj Limbani - 7 for 13 vs Nepal in 2023

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

