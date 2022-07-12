Search icon
'Can't even walk properly and he is roaming London': Fans don't believe Virat Kohli sustained groin injury

Fans seem to not believe the news and sense that the management wants to bench Virat Kohli in the name of injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Virat Kohli could miss 1st ODI vs ENG

Surely not in his best form since a couple of series, former India skipper Virat Kohli's woes just seem to continue as he is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12).

According to a report by Cricbuzz, it has been learnt that Kohli complained about a groin injury and was taken for scans. He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the first game will be taken on Tuesday.

However, fans seem to not believe the news and sense that the management wants to bench the batter in the name of injury.

In fact, fans are more angered after videos and photos of Kohli spotted roaming the streets of London along with his wife Anushka Sharma doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had come in defence of Kohli after reports about his form were made. The 'Hitman' had said that the entire team believes in Kohli's ability.

Rohit said: "If you talk about form, then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances."

