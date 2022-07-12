'Can't even walk properly and he is roaming London': Fans don't believe Virat Kohli sustained groin injury

Surely not in his best form since a couple of series, former India skipper Virat Kohli's woes just seem to continue as he is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12).
READ | Virat Kohli likely to miss the 1st ODI against England due to groin strain : Sources
According to a report by Cricbuzz, it has been learnt that Kohli complained about a groin injury and was taken for scans. He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the first game will be taken on Tuesday.
However, fans seem to not believe the news and sense that the management wants to bench the batter in the name of injury.
In fact, fans are more angered after videos and photos of Kohli spotted roaming the streets of London along with his wife Anushka Sharma doing the rounds on social media.
Super fit #KingKohli sustains groin injury, may be for the 1st time in his career. Best way to drop him without hurting his image. #ViratKohli https://t.co/oYSU9QDTXI — (@debarshi_taki) July 11, 2022
So virat kohli gone with anushka to have fun Today and tomorrow too in the name of injury by missing first odi
Bhai retire hi hoja
Tere vaza se kitno ke career atke hue h https://t.co/xPo4CMkYTG— Uchiha 2 (@uchihaCricket2) July 11, 2022
When you suffer from groin strain it is very painful condition, you can't even walk properly and He is roaming on the streets of london. They are are making mockery of injury.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6rjs2RN6um — Shubham (@LoyalNCTFan) July 11, 2022
News: #ViratKohli ruled out of 1st #ODI against #England due to Groin injury!
Reality: #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #kohliout pic.twitter.com/kaOnuaZ75O — Praveen Kumar Krishnan (@Itadhubutaanal) July 11, 2022
Virat Kohli is unlikely to play tomorrow's game against England
It's a mysterious groin injury pic.twitter.com/FSam5rWIrN— ASmemesss (@asmemesss) July 11, 2022
Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had come in defence of Kohli after reports about his form were made. The 'Hitman' had said that the entire team believes in Kohli's ability.
Rohit said: "If you talk about form, then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances."