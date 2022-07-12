'Can't even walk properly and he is roaming London': Fans don't believe Virat Kohli sustained groin injury

Virat Kohli could miss 1st ODI vs ENG

Surely not in his best form since a couple of series, former India skipper Virat Kohli's woes just seem to continue as he is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12).

According to a report by Cricbuzz, it has been learnt that Kohli complained about a groin injury and was taken for scans. He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the first game will be taken on Tuesday.

However, fans seem to not believe the news and sense that the management wants to bench the batter in the name of injury.

In fact, fans are more angered after videos and photos of Kohli spotted roaming the streets of London along with his wife Anushka Sharma doing the rounds on social media.

Super fit #KingKohli sustains groin injury, may be for the 1st time in his career. Best way to drop him without hurting his image. #ViratKohli https://t.co/oYSU9QDTXI — (@debarshi_taki) July 11, 2022

So virat kohli gone with anushka to have fun Today and tomorrow too in the name of injury by missing first odi



Bhai retire hi hoja

Tere vaza se kitno ke career atke hue h https://t.co/xPo4CMkYTG July 11, 2022

When you suffer from groin strain it is very painful condition, you can't even walk properly and He is roaming on the streets of london. They are are making mockery of injury.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6rjs2RN6um — Shubham (@LoyalNCTFan) July 11, 2022

Virat Kohli is unlikely to play tomorrow's game against England

It's a mysterious groin injury pic.twitter.com/FSam5rWIrN July 11, 2022

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had come in defence of Kohli after reports about his form were made. The 'Hitman' had said that the entire team believes in Kohli's ability.

Rohit said: "If you talk about form, then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances."