Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Twitter goes into meltdown as MS Dhoni announces he will share 'exciting news' on September 25

Fans on Twitter couldn't wait as they anticipated what could be the announcement from MS Dhoni, who revealed he will go live on September 25 at 2 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Twitter goes into meltdown as MS Dhoni announces he will share 'exciting news' on September 25
MS Dhoni announces he will share 'exciting news' on September 25

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni sent social media into a frenzy as he announced his plan to share some 'exciting news' with his fans through a live session on September 25 at 2 PM. It is uncharacteristic of Dhoni as he is known to be a reserved person, but that is why fans go crazy whenever there is any activity from his side on social media. 

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman rarely posts on social media, while he has been active on Facebook of late, his last post on Instagram was in January 2021, same goes for his last activity on Twitter. 

This is why there was huge anticipation among fans as soon as Dhoni posted on Facebook that he will be going live on Sunday. While some fans wondered what the announcement could be about, others guessed that it could be related to his retirement. 

READ| On This Day: MS Dhoni led Team India won inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, watch

Many others shared hilarious memes as MS Dhoni's latest post sent social media abuzz. 

Check how fans reacted to MS Dhoni's announcement:

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match in Hyderabad

While it remains to be seen what the announcement from Dhoni will be about, there is sure to be speculation about his future. Even though the 41-year-old is still going strong in IPL, many are expecting the upcoming IPL 2023 season to be his last, as he had stated that he wanted to 'Thank' the fans of CSK in Chennai, during the franchise's last match in IPL 2022. 

Indeed IPL 2023 will be played in its original format of home and away, with the cash-rich league expected to kick start from the fourth week of March next year. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.