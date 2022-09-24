Twitter goes into meltdown as MS Dhoni announces he will share 'exciting news' on September 25

MS Dhoni announces he will share 'exciting news' on September 25

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni sent social media into a frenzy as he announced his plan to share some 'exciting news' with his fans through a live session on September 25 at 2 PM. It is uncharacteristic of Dhoni as he is known to be a reserved person, but that is why fans go crazy whenever there is any activity from his side on social media.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman rarely posts on social media, while he has been active on Facebook of late, his last post on Instagram was in January 2021, same goes for his last activity on Twitter.

This is why there was huge anticipation among fans as soon as Dhoni posted on Facebook that he will be going live on Sunday. While some fans wondered what the announcement could be about, others guessed that it could be related to his retirement.

Many others shared hilarious memes as MS Dhoni's latest post sent social media abuzz.

Check how fans reacted to MS Dhoni's announcement:

Mahi will be going live tomorrow on Facebook. What do you want to tell, Twitter sei bhi active aao mahi please@MSDhoni | #MSDhoni | #Thala pic.twitter.com/Qv6lkIRxjP — Anjali (@imAnjalii718) September 24, 2022

MS Dhoni coming live tomorrow at 2:00pm IST i.e 25th sep on Facebook. Doesn't matter it's paid promotion or anything but MSDIANS will be happy after seeing him. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/sVrv6ZtzZe — Aditya (@pradeep_3576) September 24, 2022

Thalaivan #MSDhoni Will Be in Live Tomorrow at 2PM For Exciting News pic.twitter.com/4plVu1Zl3E — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) September 24, 2022

While it remains to be seen what the announcement from Dhoni will be about, there is sure to be speculation about his future. Even though the 41-year-old is still going strong in IPL, many are expecting the upcoming IPL 2023 season to be his last, as he had stated that he wanted to 'Thank' the fans of CSK in Chennai, during the franchise's last match in IPL 2022.

Indeed IPL 2023 will be played in its original format of home and away, with the cash-rich league expected to kick start from the fourth week of March next year.