'Tum bahot mast kaam karta hai': Pakistan's Hasan Ali trolled for dropping 'game-changing' catch against Australia

Catches win matches, so goes the saying. And, this couldn't be proved truer on Thursday (November 11), when the outstanding batting performances from Australians Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and David Warner thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal clash to reach the final of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

While, all through the match, Pakistan was seen as the favourites hoping to continue their winning streak in the tournament, a dropped catch by Hasan Ali cost them the Finals berth and how!

Australia need 22 off the last 2 overs and Pakistan Skipper Babr Azam brought his best bowler Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over. The start was tight, but then Wade tried to go big with a lift up. That's when Hasan Ali dropped Wade's catch, and what a miss that was! Two runs were added to the Australian side. Now, 18 runs were needed off nine deliveries. That's when Wade struck gold with 6-6-6. Wade scored 41 off 17.

Now, that started a meme fest where trolls were in no mood to spare Hasan Ali.

What a finish that was with Australia beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the 19th over.