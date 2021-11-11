'Aur bhai...aagaya swaad': Indian fans trend 'mauka mauka' after Pakistan's loss to Australia

Headlines

Blinkit starts home delivery of 'Make-in-India' Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Siraj is benched in India vs. Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Terrifying crocodile attack claims life of 23-year-old man in Malaysia, details inside

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB Technical Committee ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

Blinkit starts home delivery of 'Make-in-India' Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Siraj is benched in India vs. Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Weight loss: Benefits of eating boiled rajma (kidney beans)

10 most watched Indian TV shows of all time

Benefits of consuming vitamin E capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to lead Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy action musical Master Blaster

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Aur bhai...aagaya swaad': Indian fans trend 'mauka mauka' after Pakistan's loss to Australia

The Aussies won the clash by five wickets and an over to spare in Dubai and booked their final spot against New Zealand.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 11:58 PM IST

While Australian fans will surely be happy to see their side win against Pakistan in the semi-final clash of the ICC Men's T0 World Cup 2021, it is Indian fans who are much happier. The Aussies won the clash by five wickets and an over to spare at the Dubai International Stadium and booked their final spot against New Zealand on November 14.

Soon after the clash, Indian fans took to Twitter and started trending 'mauka mauka' and even told the Pakistani side that they are waiting for them at the airport. See how netizens started a meme fest on social media.

As for the clash, Marcus Stoinis (40*) and Matthew Wade (41*) stuck till the end after the Aussies lost five wickets and made sure to the side across the line.

Chasing 177, Australia got off to the worst start possible as skipper Aaron Finch (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Shah Afridi on just the third ball of the innings. However, they got their momentum back soon.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman played knocks of 67 and 55 as Pakistan scored 176/4. Asked to bat first, Pakistan got off to a steady start as openers Babar Azam and Rizwan put on 47 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters put on 71 for the first wicket, and this partnership was finally broken by Adam Zampa in the 10th over.

