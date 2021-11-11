'Aur bhai...aagaya swaad': Indian fans trend 'mauka mauka' after Pakistan's loss to Australia

The Aussies won the clash by five wickets and an over to spare in Dubai and booked their final spot against New Zealand.

While Australian fans will surely be happy to see their side win against Pakistan in the semi-final clash of the ICC Men's T0 World Cup 2021, it is Indian fans who are much happier. The Aussies won the clash by five wickets and an over to spare at the Dubai International Stadium and booked their final spot against New Zealand on November 14.

Soon after the clash, Indian fans took to Twitter and started trending 'mauka mauka' and even told the Pakistani side that they are waiting for them at the airport. See how netizens started a meme fest on social media.

Me when I realize that I busted more crackers when Pakistan lost than on diwali

#maukamauka #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/o0rEF7QOss — ding_dong17 (@17_dong17) November 11, 2021

This is the shot helped a lot to Pakistan to reach the bus stop. Flight ke ticket ka paisa bhi hona chahiye bhai #PAKVSAUS#maukamauka #PakistanTeam #Pakistan #SemiFinals pic.twitter.com/Xn8GIASlNB — (@May_Ank_26) November 11, 2021

#maukamauka pakis have forgotten they're still 12 - 1 against India https://t.co/ll0hra5Maj — Karthik Gaur (@KarthikGaur4) November 11, 2021

As for the clash, Marcus Stoinis (40*) and Matthew Wade (41*) stuck till the end after the Aussies lost five wickets and made sure to the side across the line.

Chasing 177, Australia got off to the worst start possible as skipper Aaron Finch (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Shah Afridi on just the third ball of the innings. However, they got their momentum back soon.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman played knocks of 67 and 55 as Pakistan scored 176/4. Asked to bat first, Pakistan got off to a steady start as openers Babar Azam and Rizwan put on 47 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters put on 71 for the first wicket, and this partnership was finally broken by Adam Zampa in the 10th over.