Headlines

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

This cricketer can become the most expensive player in IPL history, he is not from India

One of India's richest actresses has never given a hit, her only film earned just Rs 3 crore, secret to her wealth is...

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

This man was once world’s richest, lost 70 billion dollars, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

This cricketer can become the most expensive player in IPL history, he is not from India

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

7 superfoods to fight pneumonia 

Batters who scored most centuries in a year

 7 ways to add ghee in your everyday diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

One of India's richest actresses has never given a hit, her only film earned just Rs 3 crore, secret to her wealth is...

This actress lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns Rs 33 crore Switzerland house, carries Rs 13 lakh purse, her husband is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

This cricketer can become the most expensive player in IPL history, he is not from India

The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dubai on November 19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After the conclusion of the World Cup, discussions around the IPL have commenced, and the influence of the World Cup is expected to resonate in the upcoming IPL as well. The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dubai on November 19. Speculations suggest that players who showcased outstanding performances in the ODI World Cup are likely to command the highest bids in this auction. Among them, a young talent stands out, poised to potentially become the costliest player in IPL history.

Sam Curran currently holds the record as the most expensive player in IPL history, having been acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore in IPL 2023. Despite his remarkable performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Curran struggled to leave a significant impact in the last IPL season. Now, the spotlight turns to New Zealand's emerging star, Rachin Ravindra, who could surpass Sam Curran's record in the upcoming IPL auction.

The 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra has garnered widespread acclaim for his stellar performance in the World Cup. Ravindra emerged as the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in his debut ODI World Cup, amassing 578 runs in just 10 matches at an impressive average of 64.22 and a striking strike rate of 106.44. His outstanding contribution included 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. A versatile all-rounder, Rachin also bowls spin and has taken 9 wickets in the World Cup at an economical rate of 5.98. Notably, he demonstrated ease in playing on Indian pitches against spin bowlers.

Considering his exceptional all-round skills and adaptability, it appears that Rachin Ravindra is on the verge of becoming the IPL's most expensive player, surpassing the existing record held by Sam Curran.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘We are so back’: Open AI co-founder shares image as he returns with Sam Altman

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Stay fashionable with amazing collection of stylish hand bags on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE