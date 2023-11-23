This cricketer can become the most expensive player in IPL history, he is not from India

The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dubai on November 19.

After the conclusion of the World Cup, discussions around the IPL have commenced, and the influence of the World Cup is expected to resonate in the upcoming IPL as well. The auction for IPL 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dubai on November 19. Speculations suggest that players who showcased outstanding performances in the ODI World Cup are likely to command the highest bids in this auction. Among them, a young talent stands out, poised to potentially become the costliest player in IPL history.

Sam Curran currently holds the record as the most expensive player in IPL history, having been acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore in IPL 2023. Despite his remarkable performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Curran struggled to leave a significant impact in the last IPL season. Now, the spotlight turns to New Zealand's emerging star, Rachin Ravindra, who could surpass Sam Curran's record in the upcoming IPL auction.

The 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra has garnered widespread acclaim for his stellar performance in the World Cup. Ravindra emerged as the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in his debut ODI World Cup, amassing 578 runs in just 10 matches at an impressive average of 64.22 and a striking strike rate of 106.44. His outstanding contribution included 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. A versatile all-rounder, Rachin also bowls spin and has taken 9 wickets in the World Cup at an economical rate of 5.98. Notably, he demonstrated ease in playing on Indian pitches against spin bowlers.

Considering his exceptional all-round skills and adaptability, it appears that Rachin Ravindra is on the verge of becoming the IPL's most expensive player, surpassing the existing record held by Sam Curran.