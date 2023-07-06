This cricketer beat MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s most valued celeb with brand value of Rs 1460 crore

This cricketer beat MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s most valued celeb

A recent marketing survey released a list of the most valued Indian celebrities, who have the most brand value and worth in the market. The top ten list included three top Indian cricketers with the most brand value – Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar.

While MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar are considered to be the all-time favourites of cricket fans, Virat Kohli surpassed them in the field of brand value, becoming India’s second most valued celebrity only after Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In the top ten list of the Indian celebrities who have the most brand valuation in the country, Ranveer Singh stood at the top spot with a brand value of USD 181.7 million, while Virat Kohli was a close second, leaving behind cricketers MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

According to the report titled “Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022: Beyond the Mainstream”, Virat Kohli has a brand valuation of USD 177 million, which roughly translates to Rs 1460 crore in Indian currency. Kohli held the top rank for five years but was dethroned by Ranveer Singh in 2023.

The third on the list is Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has a brand value of over USD 153.6 million, and Alia Bhatt was in the fourth spot with a valuation of USD 102.9 million, becoming the most valued female celebrity on the list.

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar also remained in the top 10 of the list but were left behind by Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni has a brand valuation of Rs 664 crore, landing 6th on the list, while Sachin Tendulkar has a brand value of Rs 609 crore, in the 8th position.

Virat Kohli also became the richest cricketer of all time across the world, with his total net worth surpassing Rs 1050 crore, including his assets, endorsements, and business investments.

