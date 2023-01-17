Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, photos go viral (Twitter/SanthoshNTR702)

India vs New Zealand: Team India cricketers, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, were spotted hanging out with RRR star Jr NTR in Hyderabad. India is all set to take on New Zealand in ODI series from Wednesday, January 18.

The cricketers met the movie star on Monday and photos of Jr NTR with players Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur have gone viral on social media.

Several fans have shared photos from the meet on Twitter. While some cricketers also shared a photo with the actor on their social media accounts. Here are the photos of Indian cricketers with Jr NTR in Hyderabad:

The legend Great to see you brother @tarak9999 Had a wonderful time and here's congratulating you once again on all your success pic.twitter.com/SHbeiyBw1T — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) January 17, 2023

It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999

What a gentleman.

Congratulations on the golden globe win.

We all are proud. pic.twitter.com/tw79z2YtAw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 17, 2023

Jr NTR had attended the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards in California, where his movie ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu song. Recently at the Golden Globe Awards in California, Jr NTR's blockbuster film RRR won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie also bagged the Critics Choice award in the Best Foreign Language Film category along with the Best Song award for Nattu Nattu on Monday.