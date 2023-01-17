Search icon
Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, photos go viral

India vs New Zealand: Some cricketers have also shared a photo with Jr NTR on their social media accounts after the meet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, photos go viral
Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, photos go viral (Twitter/SanthoshNTR702)

India vs New Zealand: Team India cricketers, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, were spotted hanging out with RRR star Jr NTR in Hyderabad. India is all set to take on New Zealand in ODI series from Wednesday, January 18.

The cricketers met the movie star on Monday and photos of Jr NTR with players Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur have gone viral on social media.

Several fans have shared photos from the meet on Twitter. While some cricketers also shared a photo with the actor on their social media accounts. Here are the photos of Indian cricketers with Jr NTR in Hyderabad:

 

 

 

Jr NTR had attended the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards in California, where his movie ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu song. Recently at the Golden Globe Awards in California, Jr NTR's blockbuster film RRR won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie also bagged the Critics Choice award in the Best Foreign Language Film category along with the Best Song award for Nattu Nattu on Monday.

