Shark Tank India: Pitcher roasts Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh in viral video; Namita Thapar says 'aapne class le li'

Shark Tank India’s latest episode had the sharks on back foot as one of the pitchers quite literally schooled them mid-pitch. The episode, which aired on Monday night, saw entrepreneur Poonam Kasturi taking the stage with her brand Daily Dump. Kasturi put the seasoned sharks in uncomfortable positions with her wit several times, leading to Namita Thapar to concede that she had schooled them.

Kasturi’s brand Daily Dump is an award-winning compost business that has made the first composter of India. Poonam explains her business model to the sharks and how she makes community composters. At this juncture, a question from shark Aman Gupta about the smell is met by laughter from Kasturi, leaving the shark a bit embarrassed.

Later on in the pitch, as Kasturi talks about reetha (soap nut), shark Vineeta Singh is confused and asks what is reetha. An amused Kasturi replies, “Reetha is reetha. You work in that industry, you know it.” This has Vineeta give an embarrassed expression with the other sharks laughing at her. Amand and Peyush Bansal say that they feel like they are sitting in a classroom.

Namita Thapar tells Kasturi that she schooled the sharks. “Usually when founders come here, they are intimidated by the sharks. But aapne to yahan sharks ki class le li hai (here you have schooled all sharks).”

