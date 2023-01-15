Search icon
'RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it's a Telugu film': SS Rajamouli's statement at US screening has internet divided

Originally made in the Telugu language, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR was also released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Ram Charan-SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-RRR/File photo

SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, has been a roaring success in Hollywood too as the film has been honoured with several awards including the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and other city-based critics' organisations.

The film was screened in various cities across America. In one of the screenings held recently on January 7 at the esteemed DGA (Director's Guild of America) theater in Los Angeles, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR answered questions posed by the foreign journalists. Now, a video is going viral from that day in which the filmmaker said that RRR is a Telugu film and not a Bollywood movie.

"This is not a Bollywood movie. This is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from. But I use songs to progress the film forward, move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music or dance. I use those elements to move the story forward", the director said.

Rajamouli's statement has the internet divided since some people are supporting him, whereas others have complained that instead of the differentiation, the Baahubali series director should have mentioned that RRR is an Indian film. Here are some of the reactions from the micro-blogging platforms Twitter.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. RRR has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. The film was released on March 25, 2022, as an original Telugu release and was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

