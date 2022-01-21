ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney displays Virat Kohli's pictures ahead of mega tournament

He may have given up his captaincy from all formats, but the craze Virat Kohli has - especially in a foreign land - is unexplainable. When it comes to Australia, it is known he is a fan favourite, where tickets at the venue get sold only by his name being in the squad list.

That's the craze the ex-skipper has, so it is not possible that the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is being hosted in Australia and there is no hype around it using Kohli's name.

The man's pictures were already all over Sydney ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) releasing the schedule for the tournament, pictures of the 'Run Machine' were seen at various places.

See here:

Currently, the batter is part of the squad facing South Africa in the ODI series. He had given up his Test captaincy soon after the Men in Blue had lost the series 2-1 to the Proteas.

He had started giving up his captaincy in the year 2021 when he stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper. Soon after, before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, he announced he would not be a skipper after the tournament.

While Rohit Sharma was named as his successor, Kohli was soon axed from his ODI captaincy as well as the BCCI did not want two white-ball skippers.

While the man may not be in charge of the game any more, fans are hoping he would return to become the agressive batter he was in the past.