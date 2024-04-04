SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

SRH vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 18 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in match No. 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday, April 5.

SRH, captained by Pat Cummins, began their journey this season with a defeat to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs. However, they bounced back impressively in their second game, securing a 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians at home. Unfortunately, they couldn't maintain their winning streak and suffered a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in their last match. As they prepare for their second home game, SRH will be looking to turn things around.

Meanwhile, defending champions CSK kicked off the season with two impressive wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. However, their last match against Delhi Capitals ended in a disappointing 20-run defeat led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. With their experience as five-time champions, CSK is expected to regroup and deliver a strong performance to secure a victory in this upcoming game.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 18th Match

Date & Time: Apr 05, 07:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rachin Ravindra (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (vc), Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Matheesha Pathirana

SRH vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (C), Travis Head, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Matheesha Pathirana

Also read| 'Unacceptable, Embarrassing': Ricky Ponting expresses frustration with DC players after 106-run loss vs KKR