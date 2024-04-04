'Unacceptable, Embarrassing': Ricky Ponting expresses frustration with DC players after 106-run loss vs KKR

Ponting admitted that he was embarrassed by the way his side conceded too many runs while bowling at a slow-over rate.

Following the 106-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his disappointment with his team's performance in the first half of the game. Ponting admitted that he was embarrassed by the way his side conceded too many runs while bowling at a slow-over rate.

KKR displayed a remarkable performance in all aspects of the game against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

During the post-match press conference, Ponting acknowledged the superior performance of KKR and emphasized the need for his team to improve in order to bounce back from the defeat.

"I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today - to concede that many runs. It took us two hours as well to bowl our overs, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling the last two overs only get to bowl with four fielders outside the circle," Ponting said.

"There are a lot of things that happened in this game that are unacceptable; we have to fix [them] immediately to go forward in this tournament," the former Australian skipper added.

Ponting praised KKR for their unwavering performance throughout the match.

"They got off to a flying start in the powerplay. They were around 90 runs after six overs. That phase is not ideal; if that happens at the start of the game, then you are always trying to find your way back into the game and they did not allow us to do that today. They were relentless. We have got to be very critical on ourselves," Ponting said.

During the match, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant scored consecutive half-centuries. However, he called for a physio while batting. Coach Ricky Ponting suggested that it may have been due to fatigue, as Pant was still performing well on the field.

"I saw he called a physio out. It might have just been a bit of tiredness. Looked like he was moving pretty well when he batted. I think we should just concentrate on the way he batted tonight. I did not see him hobbling at all after he called the physio out. I saw him doing a little bit of stretching, so there might be a little bit of cramp," the DC head coach said.

