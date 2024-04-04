Twitter
Cricket

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

Raghuvanshi holds the distinction of being the seventh youngest batter to score a fifty in the IPL, and the second youngest for the Knight Riders.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders' rising star, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, made a memorable entrance onto the grand stage of the Indian Premier League with a bold half-century against Delhi Capitals in his debut innings. While Raghuvanshi's first IPL appearance came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he did not have the opportunity to showcase his batting skills at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

However, he certainly made up for it by delivering a dazzling display of versatile shot-making all over the field on Wednesday. Raghuvanshi's impressive 25-ball half-century at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam truly stole the spotlight.

Raghuvanshi confidently took to the crease at number 3 following Phil Salt's early dismissal, and the 18-year-old wasted no time in making his mark with two consecutive boundaries. He quickly found his rhythm alongside Sunil Narine, and together they unleashed a devastating onslaught that left the DC bowling attack reeling.

The young talent showcased his skill by scoring an impressive 54 runs off just 27 balls, boasting a strike rate of 200. His innings included 5 fours and three sixes, demonstrating his ability to find the boundary with ease. In partnership with Narine, who contributed 85 runs, they built a formidable 104-run stand that laid the foundation for a substantial total for KKR. This impressive performance came after Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first at the toss, setting the stage for an exciting match ahead.

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Raghuvanshi, born on June 5, 2005, in Delhi, made a significant move to Mumbai at the age of 11 to pursue his cricketing dreams. Under the guidance of esteemed coaches Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi, he honed his skills and earned a spot representing Mumbai in domestic cricket. Known for his exceptional all-round abilities, Raghuvanshi not only excels in batting but also showcases his talent as a left-arm orthodox bowler.

His talent shone brightly during the 2022 U-19 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in India's victorious campaign, scoring an impressive 278 runs under the leadership of Yash Dhull. Making his List A and T20 debut in 2023, Raghuvanshi continued to impress, particularly in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he amassed an impressive 765 runs in just nine matches.

Recognizing his potential, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scouts wisely included him in their auction list. The two-time champions secured his services for INR 20 lakh, reuniting him with his childhood coach Abhishek Nayar within the franchise.

Also read| BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

