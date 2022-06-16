Shreyas Iyer will lose his place in the playing XI upon Suryakumar Yadav's return, reckons Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer on Shreyas Iyer

Wasim Jaffer has opened up on top-order batter Shreyas Iyer’s possible position in India’s T20I side once regular No. 3 Virat Kohli and the in-form Suryakumar Yadav return to the Indian team.

Iyer, who has scored 319 T20I runs in 2022, is India’s second-highest run-getter in T20Is in 2022, just behind Ishan Kishan. So far in three T20I games against South Africa, he has registered the scores of 36 (27), 40 (35) and 14 (11).

“I think, yes. Suryakumar Yadav, if he’s fit, walks into Team India and Virat Kohli will be back at No. 3 as well so unless he shows really great form, Shreyas Iyer will lose his spot,” Jaffer said during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo.

Kohli is all but irreplaceable despite his recent troubles which left Iyer in direct competition with Suryakumar. Currently, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain's issues against high-pace and his tendency to lose shape against the short-ball are hurting his case for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia.

While Shreyas Iyer will likely still be a part of the full squad as a batting backup, two other players in the current team Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are vying to be the reserve openers. But Wasim Jaffer feels both youngsters could be on that flight to Australia for different positions.

He said: “Yes, they will be candidates. When KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma return, Ishan Kishan could perhaps be a backup wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant and Gaikwad [could be there too]. You take 18-20 players so perhaps both could be there.”