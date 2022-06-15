Search icon
Hardik Pandya named India captain for two-match T20I series in Ireland

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the vice-captain for the two-match T20I series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

File Photo

India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 winning captain Hardik Pandya was handed the captaincy of the Indian men’s cricket team as the BCCI announced the team for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. Pandya will be aided in leadership of the team by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was named vice captain for the series.

Dinesh Karthik will be seen behind the wickets, making inroads in the international selection on the back of IPL 2022 exploits. Here’s the complete 17-member squad as announced be the BCCI:

  1. Hardik Pandya – captain
  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – vice captain
  3. Ishan Kishan
  4. Ruturaj Gaikwad
  5. Sanju Samson
  6. Suryakumar Yadav
  7. Venkatesh Iyer
  8. Deepak Hooda
  9. Rahul Tripathi
  10. Dinesh Karthik – wicketkeeper
  11. Yuzvendra Chahal
  12. Axar Patel
  13. R Bishnoi
  14. Harshal Patel
  15. Avesh Khan
  16. Arshdeep Singh
  17. Umran Malik

 

 

India will play the two T20I matches against the underdogs on Sunday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 28. Both the matches will be played at The Village cricket ground in Dublin. Earlier in the day, Ireland announced a 14-man squad for the series against India, leaving out Indian-origin spinner Simi Singh. 

