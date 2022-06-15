Hardik Pandya named India captain for two-match T20I series in Ireland

File Photo

India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 winning captain Hardik Pandya was handed the captaincy of the Indian men’s cricket team as the BCCI announced the team for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. Pandya will be aided in leadership of the team by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was named vice captain for the series.

Dinesh Karthik will be seen behind the wickets, making inroads in the international selection on the back of IPL 2022 exploits. Here’s the complete 17-member squad as announced be the BCCI:

Hardik Pandya – captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar – vice captain Ishan Kishan Ruturaj Gaikwad Sanju Samson Suryakumar Yadav Venkatesh Iyer Deepak Hooda Rahul Tripathi Dinesh Karthik – wicketkeeper Yuzvendra Chahal Axar Patel R Bishnoi Harshal Patel Avesh Khan Arshdeep Singh Umran Malik

India will play the two T20I matches against the underdogs on Sunday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 28. Both the matches will be played at The Village cricket ground in Dublin. Earlier in the day, Ireland announced a 14-man squad for the series against India, leaving out Indian-origin spinner Simi Singh.

