Twitter
Headlines

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

Man man, an Indian, made Rs 35000 crore company from his flat, he now earns Rs…

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

Aditya Dhar says everyone called casting ‘lanky boy’ Vicky Kaushal in Uri The Surgical Strike a mistake: ‘At the end…’

'Even BJP, RSS people...': Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man man, an Indian, made Rs 35000 crore company from his flat, he now earns Rs…

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

8 high fiber foods for weight loss

Exercises to build muscle at home

5 bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli for golden duck in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Aditya Dhar says everyone called casting ‘lanky boy’ Vicky Kaushal in Uri The Surgical Strike a mistake: ‘At the end…’

Allu Arjun says Pushpa 2 has bigger canvas, shares major update about part 3: 'We have exciting...'

This woman, a musical genius, worked in brothel, was India's first crorepati singer, Gandhiji sought help from her for..

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

Indian cricket team players on Saturday wore black armbands as a mark of respect in memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, the Indian cricket team paid tribute to former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad by wearing black armbands on the third day. Gaekwad, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, passed away on February 13 at the age of 95, making him India's oldest living Test cricketer.

The announcement from the BCCI about the team wearing black armbands was made shortly before the third day's play at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, honoring the memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, who was also the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the gesture, suggesting that the team should have worn the black armbands right from the first day of the Test match. Gavaskar commented, 'Better late than never... they should've done it on Day 1 but better late than never,' emphasizing Gaekwad's significant role as the captain during the 1959 England tour.

Dattajirao Gaekwad, a right-handed batter capable of bowling medium pace and leg-break, played a crucial role in Indian cricket. Despite captaining the team during the 1959 England tour, he was an accidental captain who showcased remarkable skills, matching Vijay Hazare stroke for stroke.

Gaekwad's impact extended beyond his playing career, as he mentored numerous Baroda cricketers through the 70s, 80s, and 90s, including the likes of Nayan Mongia. He was known for tirelessly scouting young talent at the Moti Baug Palace ground in Baroda.

In response to Gaekwad's passing, former India pacer Irfan Pathan shared his condolences, stating, 'Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for the cricketing community.'

The BCCI also expressed profound grief at Gaekwad's passing, highlighting his contributions during the Tour of England in 1959 and Baroda's Ranji Trophy victory in the 1957-58 season. The Board extended heartfelt condolences to Gaekwad's family, friends, and admirers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max with diamonds, gemstones launched by Caviar, costs more than Rs 5000000…

'Last 10 years is proof...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hails SC verdict on electoral bond scheme

Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 84,560 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE