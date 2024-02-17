'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

Indian cricket team players on Saturday wore black armbands as a mark of respect in memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England

During the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, the Indian cricket team paid tribute to former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad by wearing black armbands on the third day. Gaekwad, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, passed away on February 13 at the age of 95, making him India's oldest living Test cricketer.

The announcement from the BCCI about the team wearing black armbands was made shortly before the third day's play at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, honoring the memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, who was also the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the gesture, suggesting that the team should have worn the black armbands right from the first day of the Test match. Gavaskar commented, 'Better late than never... they should've done it on Day 1 but better late than never,' emphasizing Gaekwad's significant role as the captain during the 1959 England tour.

Dattajirao Gaekwad, a right-handed batter capable of bowling medium pace and leg-break, played a crucial role in Indian cricket. Despite captaining the team during the 1959 England tour, he was an accidental captain who showcased remarkable skills, matching Vijay Hazare stroke for stroke.

Gaekwad's impact extended beyond his playing career, as he mentored numerous Baroda cricketers through the 70s, 80s, and 90s, including the likes of Nayan Mongia. He was known for tirelessly scouting young talent at the Moti Baug Palace ground in Baroda.

In response to Gaekwad's passing, former India pacer Irfan Pathan shared his condolences, stating, 'Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for the cricketing community.'

The BCCI also expressed profound grief at Gaekwad's passing, highlighting his contributions during the Tour of England in 1959 and Baroda's Ranji Trophy victory in the 1957-58 season. The Board extended heartfelt condolences to Gaekwad's family, friends, and admirers.