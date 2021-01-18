Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj dismiss Australia's top batting order at Gabba

With 95 for no wickets to 123 for four down, Indian bowlers made sure to come back stronger as they rattled Australia's top-order batting line-up at Gabba on Dy 4 of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy in Brisbane.

It started with Shardul Thakur sending back Marcus Harris in the 24th over. It was a much-needed wicket for India. Thakur banged in short and Harris got into a clumsy position on the leave as he flicked through to the keeper and Rishabh Pant took an easy catch. Harris did not bother to review as he departed for 38.

Immediately to follow suit was opener David Warner who was sent back by Washington Sundar. The all-rounder pulls off a Stuart Broad here and instantly runs in celebration as soon as he pinged Warner on the back pad.

Warner, however, stuck on the crease as he didn't read the length, stayed back to a ball that was full. Warner walked off soon as umpire Paul Wilson raised his finger, but reluctantly went for a review just a mere case of desperation from Labuschagne. But it went in vain as Warner walked back after scoring 48.

Mohammed Siraj too did not disappoint as he sent back Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the same over.

Labuschagne sent the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma. Labuschagne was playing with hard hands and the edge comfortably flew at hip high towards Rohit at second slip as he was sent back for 25.

Siraj attacked again and Wade doesn't trouble the scorers with his duck. He was strangled down leg and Siraj took two in four balls.

Seeing the sudden change in momentum got netizens talking.

Wonderful show by Siraj!! Made a huge dent in Aussie lineup in less than 6 balls@7Cricket commentators went from discussing “best score to declare” to “need to make at least” in a blink #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gdIXtPguBu — am_lekhni (@LekhniAdelaide) January 18, 2021

Nervous laughs from the Aussie commentators now. 10 minutes back they were like what is a good score to aim for declaration #IndvAus — Vignesh (@vignesh_p) January 18, 2021

Wow Wow Wow 4 back to back wickets. #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND — Harvard’s Moira Rose!! (@Chhokkwangun) January 18, 2021

What a last 30 minutes this has been for @BCCI . Great fight back after the aggressive start by @CricketAus . 4 down.. Game on from here #INDVAUS #GabbaTest — Rajesh Chittemsetty (@raj_ch91) January 18, 2021

Big question is what did the Indians drank during that drinks break? They were literally poor in the first hour today and now they have 4 wickets in quick succession. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Shamak Layeeq (@cricshamak) January 18, 2021

On Day 3, debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur fight back as India scored 336 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 369.

Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost their top-order batsmen.