Shahid Afridi's old tweet for Naveen-ul-Haq after Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir on-field spat goes viral

Afghanistan's fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been in the spotlight recently due to his altercation with former Indian captain, Virat Kohli. The incident occurred on May 1st, after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Kohli was fined 100 per cent of his match fees, Naveen received a 50 per cent fine.

Interestingly, an old tweet from former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, has resurfaced. The tweet, from December 2020, refers to a previous controversy involving Naveen during the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). During a match between Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators, Naveen had a heated exchange with Mohammad Amir, which led to a confrontation with Afridi.

In response, Afridi advised Naveen to refrain from abusive behavior and to show respect towards both teams and opposition players.

“My advice to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in the Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents are the basic spirit of the game,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game. https://t.co/LlVzsfHDEQ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2020

Replying to Afridi’s tweet, Naveen wrote, “Always ready to take advice and give respect,Cricket is a gentleman’s game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their then he is not only talking about me but also talking about my people.”

Always ready to take advice and give respect,Cricket is a gentleman’s game but if someone says you all are under our feet and will stay their then he is not only talking about me but also talking abt my ppl. #give #respect #take #respect — Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) December 1, 2020

Talking about the match, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued their poor run of form at home, failing to chase down a paltry 127 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 clash on Monday. Lucknow got off to a dreadful start, losing their top five batsmen in just seven overs. Krishnappa Gowtham showed some intent with the bat, but unfortunately, LSG were bundled out for a mere 108 in 19.5 overs, resulting in an 18-run loss.

