This batter has hit most sixes in ODI cricket, it’s not Gayle, Rohit, Dhoni, de Villiers, Jayasuriya, Tendulkar, Kohli

One Day International (ODI) cricket has seen several swashbuckling batters who have the ability to hit sixes at will and change the fate of the game single-handedly.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi tops the charts when it comes to hitting sixes in ODIs as he has hit 351 sixes, maximum in ODIs.

West Indies' Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, England’s Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are also in the top 10 list for most sixes in ODI cricket.

Shahid Afridi is regarded by many as one of the best hitters to have played the game of cricket. Shahid ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi hit 351 sixes in 398 matches. Afridi scored 8,064 ODI runs in 369 innings.

Afridi is followed by explosive former West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who has hit 331 sixes in ODI cricket. Gayle made his ODI debut in 1999 against India and played in 301 ODI matches.

India skipper Rohit Sharma at the third place in the list for most sixes in ODI. Rohit Sharma has hit 273 sixes in 241 matches since 2007.

Sanath Jayasuriya and MS Dhoni are at fourth and fifth places in list for most sixes in ODI. Jayasuriya has smashed 270 sixes, while Dhoni hit 229 sixes in 350 matches.

Former South Africa batter AB De Villiers has hit 204 sixes while legendary India opener Sachin Tendulkar has smashed 195 sixes. Virat Kohli is not even in top 10 list.