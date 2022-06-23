Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan's century celebration reminds all of Sidhu Moose Wala

Sarfaraz Khan

In the Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, batter Sarfaraz Khan brought up a brilliant hundred. Day 2 of the final clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, saw the season’s highest run-getter Sarfaraz Khan, who looked in good form.

The batter in fact brought up his hundred with a four down the ground off Kumar Kartikeya. The ton came up off 190 balls with 12 boundaries. Reaching the triple-digit mark saw Mumbai also reach a score of 330/8 in 114 overs.

While many enjoyed the cricketer's century, many found his celebration gesture to be similar to that of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

In the first innings, Mumbai managed to score 352 runs at a loss of eight wickets. Despite an opening stand of 87 between Prithvi Shaw (47 off 79 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78 off 163 balls), Mumbai could not convert more runs by the following batters as they toiled their way to 248 for five on the first day.

For Madhya Pradesh, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya took one wicket 1 for 91 while seamer Gaurav Yadav (23-5-68-0) was distinctly unlucky. However, seamer Anubhav Agarwal (19-3-56-2) and tall off-spinner Saransh Jain (17-2-31-2) shared the bulk of the spoils, with some intelligent execution of plans.