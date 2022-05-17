IPL 2022: Sarfaraz Khan's innovative scoop shot wins praise from netizens

Sarfaraz Khan for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals won its previous game against Punjab Kings last night and with that their chances to qualify for the playoffs also increased. Before the match, Delhi Capitals made one change in their playing XI from the last game as they brought back Sarfaraz Khan in place of KS Bharat.

Bringing back Sarfaraz Khan into the squad paid off well for Delhi Capitals as he got Delhi Capitals off to a flying start. Despite losing the wicket of David Warner in the first over of the match, Sarfaraz Khan made sure that he made full use of the powerplay and scored 32 runs off 16 deliveries before getting out.

During his small yet effective innings, He tried to play a scoop shot against Kagiso Rabada which he failed to connect but his intent was praised by everyone on social media.

Talking about the game, Mitchell Marsh notched up his second straight fifty before the bowling unit fired in unison to steer Delhi Capitals to a 17-run win over Punjab Kings. Chasing 160 for the win, regular wickets derailed Punjab, who ended up scoring 142/9 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each.