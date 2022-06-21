Sanju Samson should bat in the middle order and look to finish the games, says Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that Samson should look to finish matches in order to justify the talent he has.

"But probably he's not been that consistent. He's got the x-factor and can win games for India on his day. But I feel Sanju Samson can bat a touch lower. My suggestion would be to Sanju Samson that he should start batting like to finish the game," said Kaif in a virtual interaction organized by Sony Sports.

Kaif strengthened his case for Samson being a finisher citing his 19-ball 46 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. "I remember one innings he played against Delhi Capitals; where (Jos) Buttler got (a) century, then he got to bat like four-five overs and made a quickfire 45 (46). He should come down and start to finish games for India and for Rajasthan Royals. Having said that, he's got talent, skill and whenever he got the opportunity to play for India, he has not grabbed it with both hands. Maybe now if he gets a chance (against Ireland)."

One of the key features of India`s upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland is the opportunities it can provide to youngsters like Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik. Kaif is eager to see Malik, who earned a maiden call-up in the T20I series against South Africa, play for India when the time is right.

"I would like to see Umran Malik play for India one day. But at the same time, I don't want to make him rush. Like, Rahul Dravid is making sure he is sitting in the dugout, watching the game from outside. He's got the pace; he's strong and has got the form going at the moment.

Sanju Samson has played 13 T20Is for India since his debut in 2015 and has the highest score of 35 averaging 14.50 and a strike rate of 121.67. Despite being backed publicly by an awe-struck Rohit Sharma on the eve of India`s first T20I against Sri Lanka in February this year, Samson hasn`t been able to translate the promise and elegance he shows in almost every season of the IPL on the international circuit.