Sanjay Dutt buys this cricket team in multi-crore deal; actor’s team to play in fastest-ever cricket league

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (File photo)

Contributing to the explosive cricket format in the T10 league, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has just now purchased his second cricket team, adding to his business portfolio. The beloved Bollywood actor has purchased the cricket team Harare Hurricanes.

While IPL is the most watched cricket league tournament of all time, the Zimbabwe T10 cricket format is up and coming as the fastest format of cricket. Sanjay Dutt has bought the team Harare Hurricanes, which is set to play in the Zim T10 cricket league.

Sanjay Dutt has purchased the Harare Hurricane team in the Zim Afro T10 league, and is set to co-own the cricket team with Sohan Roy, the Founder of Aries Group of Companies. It must be noted that this is the second cricket team owned by Sanjay Dutt.

After purchasing the team in Zimbabwe, Sanjay Dutt addressed the media and said, “"Cricket is like a religion in India, and as one of the biggest nations in the sport, I feel it is our duty to take the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich history in the sport and to associate with that and help fans have a great time is something that truly gives me joy. I am looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes doing really well at the Zim Afro T10.”

It is expected that the deal to buy Harare Hurricanes was a multi-crore contract. Before this, Sanjay Dutt purchased a cricket team in the Pakistani cricket league. His first cricket team is named Lahore Qalandars.

The league represents franchise cricket`s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.

(With inputs from IANS)

