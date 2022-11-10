Search icon
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik heading for a divorce after 12 years of marriage: Report

While the specific cause for this is unknown, a few Pakistani media reports indicate that Shoaib cheated on Sania on one of his TV shows.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik heading for a divorce after 12 years of marriage: Report
Image Source: Instagram

Tennis player Sania Mirza and her spouse Shoaib Malik have reportedly split up.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have purportedly ended their 12-year marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Shoaib allegedly cheated on Sania, according to Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

Neither Sania nor Shoaib have made any announcements about this.

Surprisingly, Shoaib and Sania continue to follow one other on Instagram. Sania's cryptic messages, captions, and stories, on the other hand, fueled the divorce rumors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Another intriguing information that has supposedly emerged is that Sania recently relocated to a new home in Dubai. Sania previously shared a property on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik, but she recently relocated to a different area of the city.

Anam Mirza, Sania's sister, is a content creator who is married to Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin's son Asaduddin and posts regular vlogs on YouTube. She recently photographed Sania and Shoaib's son Izhaan's birthday celebration, which Shoaib attended.

Shoaib also shared pictures from the birthday party, but Sania didn’t.

Another interesting detail that has the fans concerned is Shoaib’s recent appearance on the Pakistani Cricket show ‘Ask the Pavillion’ where he was asked about the location of Sania’s tennis academies. Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn’t know much about the academies.

Shoaib’s response surprised Waqar Younis and he jokingly said, “what sort of husband you are?”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

READ| Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s marriage in trouble? All you need to know

