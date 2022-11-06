Search icon
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s marriage in trouble? All you need to know

While the specific cause for this is unknown, a few Pakistani media reports indicate that Shoaib cheated on Sania on one of his TV shows.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s marriage in trouble? All you need to know
Image Source: Instagram

Indian tennos star Sania Mirza and Pakistan's cricket team former captain Shoaib Malik are unquestionably one of the most gorgeous couples in sports. Their cross-border romance has long been the buzz of the town. The pair married in 2010 and welcomed a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

However, the latest rumors about trouble in their paradise have stunned everyone. Speculations circulating on the internet claim that Sania and Shoaib will split up soon. According to rumors, they are currently living apart and only co-parenting their kid Izhaan.

While the specific cause for this is unknown, a few Pakistani media reports indicate that Shoaib cheated on Sania on one of his TV shows. Both, though, have yet to respond to the news.

Sania Mirza's recent Instagram posts about hard times and broken hearts have fueled suspicion about their breakup.

On Friday, she shared a cute photo with Izhaan and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Shoaib and Sania recently celebrated Izhaan's fourth birthday in Dubai. While the cricketer shared multiple photos from the party, Sania did not share any on her Instagram.

In one of the recent Pakistani cricket shows ‘Ask The Pavilion’, Shoaib Malik was questioned about Sania Mirza’s tennis academies and their locations. To this, the cricketer replied, “I don’t really have proper information about the locations.” He further says, “I have never been to any of those academies.” Shoaib’s reply shocked Waqar Yunus who said, “What sort of husband you are?” 

Watch the video below.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

