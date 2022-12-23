Sam Curran most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history as Punjab Kings buys all-rounder for 18.50 cr

Punjab Kings bagged Sam Curran for a historic Rs 18.5 crore

Sam Curran was the name on everyone's lips ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, the player of the tournament of T20 World Cup 2022 became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Curran joined Punjab Kings who splashed a staggering Rs 18.50 crore to acquire, the English all-rounder.

The Englishman was also the highest wicket-taker of T20 World Cup 2022. As expected, his base price of INR 2 crore was crossed within a minute, and the bidding reached INR 12 crore with relative ease.

Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings came out all guns blazing, sparking a bidding war for Curran. After much deliberation, while Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals cooled off their interest as the bidding reached INR 15 crores, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings were still embroiled in a massive bidding war.

As soon as the bid reached 16 crores, Lucknow Super Giants jumped in and thus, history was created, as the most expensive player ever in the history of IPL till date was, Chris Morris at INR 16.25 Crore. Curran though sparked a bid even after 18 crores.

After an intense bidding war, Curran finally went to Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 18.50 crore, the most amount any player has ever raked in throughout the history of IPL.

Having played previously for CSK, the Yellow Army were hell-bent on reuniting Curran with MS Dhoni, but they had to be kept out as Punjab had no mood to stop. After Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS had the most money in their purse, which gave them a massive advantage.