'Jab We Met': Sakshi celebrates 14 years of knowing MS Dhoni, pictures of them go VIRAL

The man who mostly keeps to himself and his family and is only seen during the time of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - MS Dhoni - makes sure fans wait to even get a glimpse of him. And when they do, netizens make sure the pictures go VIRAL!

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter isn't active on social media platforms, and most of the information about him is gained through his wife Sakshi Singh's social media posts or his fan accounts.

Now, there are several photos and videos of him from a wedding he recently attended in Jaipur alongside his family. For the unversed, the Dhoni family had attended the wedding of former aviation minister Praful Patel's son Prajay, who tied the knot with Shivika from Jaipur's Punglia family.

While in the mood for a celebration, Sakshi, on Sunday (December 19), shared a photo with her husband and celebrated 14 years of knowing the wicketkeeper-batter. While the two tied the knot in 2010, they had first interacted in 2007.

"Cheers to the '14 years' of knowing each other! #december #jabwemet," wrote Sakshi while sharing a picture from the same marriage function.

As far as cricket is concerned, Dhoni was last seen being a mentor for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. Prior to that, he last played in the 2021 edition of the IPL, where he guided CSK to their fourth title. While many believed he would be retiring after the title win, he proved everyone wrong after he was retained ahead of the next season.

With all eight teams told to retain four or fewer players, CSK used all their retention cards kept all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the highest amount followed by the skipper himself and then Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad being the third and fourth.

A mega auction will take place in January ahead of IPL 2022 and the new season will see two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - also be part of the cash-rich tournament.