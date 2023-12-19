SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

Rinku's career has experienced a remarkable rise since his impressive displays in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Middle-order batsman Rinku Singh made his One Day International (ODI) debut in the second match against South Africa. Rinku was presented with his first ODI cap by spinner Kuldeep Yadav. This debut comes after Rinku's outstanding performance in the T20I format during the Australia home series and in South Africa.

Rinku's career has experienced a remarkable rise since his impressive displays in the Indian Premier League 2023. Ever since he hit Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal for five sixes in the final over of the game, Rinku has been on an upward trajectory. He has consistently performed well in the domestic circuit and has continued to excel for India since his debut. Rinku's standout moment came when he scored his first T20I half-century against South Africa in the second match of the three-match series.

After a smashing start to his T20I career, it is now time for Rinku Singh to make his mark in the ODI format.



India captain KL Rahul had expressed his excitement about Rinku Singh prior to the series. Rahul mentioned that Rinku is an exciting batsman and deserved an opportunity to play in the ongoing series. Due to the absence of Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team made just one change for this game.

India enters the second ODI match on the back of a dominant victory over South Africa in the first match of the series. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh combined forces in Johannesburg to dismiss South Africa for a mere 116 runs. India wasted no time in chasing down the target and sealed the victory in just 16.4 overs. Debutant Sai Sudharsan played a crucial role, scoring a half-century to guide India to an eight-wicket win.

