SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

INDIA bloc meet: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM face

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

Unveiling Australia's Marvels: A Tailored Adventure for You

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

DU cautions against fake notice cancelling UG exams scheduled for Dec 20, 21

8 home remedies for diabetes management

8 reasons to include rice in your diet

Benefits of consuming ajwain water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

Salaar is Prabhas' last ticket to retaining superstardom: Trade experts on why this is a 'do-or-die film' for Rebel Star

Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

Rinku's career has experienced a remarkable rise since his impressive displays in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Middle-order batsman Rinku Singh made his One Day International (ODI) debut in the second match against South Africa. Rinku was presented with his first ODI cap by spinner Kuldeep Yadav. This debut comes after Rinku's outstanding performance in the T20I format during the Australia home series and in South Africa.

Rinku's career has experienced a remarkable rise since his impressive displays in the Indian Premier League 2023. Ever since he hit Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal for five sixes in the final over of the game, Rinku has been on an upward trajectory. He has consistently performed well in the domestic circuit and has continued to excel for India since his debut. Rinku's standout moment came when he scored his first T20I half-century against South Africa in the second match of the three-match series.

India captain KL Rahul had expressed his excitement about Rinku Singh prior to the series. Rahul mentioned that Rinku is an exciting batsman and deserved an opportunity to play in the ongoing series. Due to the absence of Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team made just one change for this game.

India enters the second ODI match on the back of a dominant victory over South Africa in the first match of the series. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh combined forces in Johannesburg to dismiss South Africa for a mere 116 runs. India wasted no time in chasing down the target and sealed the victory in just 16.4 overs. Debutant Sai Sudharsan played a crucial role, scoring a half-century to guide India to an eight-wicket win.

READ| IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans buy uncapped Indian all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for INR 7.40 crore

