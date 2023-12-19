IPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Titans buy uncapped Indian all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for INR 7.40 crore

Shahrukh's strength lies in his power-hitting ability against pace, which makes him a valuable asset.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan made headlines during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, as he joined the Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 7.4 crore. The bidding war between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans for Shahrukh was intense, but ultimately, he found a new home in Gujarat.

Prior to this, Shahrukh had been released by the Punjab Kings, which freed up a significant amount of Rs 9 crore. During his time with Punjab, Shahrukh played 33 matches in the IPL. Although he showcased a strike rate of over 160 in 2023, his consistency was a concern.

Shahrukh's strength lies in his power-hitting ability against pace, which makes him a valuable asset. However, he has struggled against wrist-spinners, revealing a weakness in his game.

Despite a somewhat lackluster white-ball season with Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh's qualities as a finisher were highly sought after during the auction. His ability to deliver under pressure comes at a premium, as demonstrated by the hefty price tag he commanded.

Not only is Shahrukh a formidable batsman, but he also possesses skills with the ball. In the TNPL 2023, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker, claiming 17 scalps in just nine games, with an impressive economy rate of 6.66. However, he is yet to showcase his bowling prowess in the IPL. As a batsman, he boasted a remarkable strike rate of 190 in TNPL 2023.

