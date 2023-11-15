Headlines

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Dev Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Heavy drilling equipment airlifted to aid rescue efforts on day 4, workers safe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

Diabetes: 7 night-time habits that are increasing your blood sugar levels

7 ways to cleanse stomach naturally

Meet Haseen Jahan, estranged wife of India's lethal bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

Kiara Advani, David Beckham give standing ovation to Virat Kohli at Ind vs NZ World Cup match; photos, videos go viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

SA vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for semifinal 2, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Africa and Australia are set to clash in the highly anticipated second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa secured a commendable second place in the points table, winning seven out of nine games and boasting an impressive Net Run Rate of +1.261. Meanwhile, Australia also won seven matches but unfortunately finished in third place due to a slightly lower Net Run Rate.

The last encounter between these two teams in the tournament saw South Africa emerge victorious with a resounding 134-run lead, after posting a formidable total of 311 runs on the scoreboard. Quinton de Kock showcased his brilliance by scoring a century for the Proteas, while Aiden Markram contributed a solid 56 runs off just 44 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada proved to be a formidable force, taking three wickets for a mere 33 runs in eight overs. On the other hand, Australia struggled to find their footing, with only Marnus Labuschagne managing to score more than 30 runs in that game.

In their previous match, Australia showcased their dominance by defeating Bangladesh with a convincing eight-wicket victory. They successfully chased down a challenging target of 307 runs in just 44.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh emerged as the hero of the match, delivering an outstanding performance by scoring a remarkable 177 runs off 132 deliveries, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Match Details

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023, Semi final 2

Date and Time: November 16, 2:00 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Steve Smith, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

SA vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (VC), David Miller, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Keshav Maharaj

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: What if Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fail to deliver in semi-finals against NZ?

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Explained: Controversy behind India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal's pitch

Amid cash for query row, Mahua Moitra gets organisational responsibilities in TMC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE