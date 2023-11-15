SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

SA vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for semifinal 2, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Australia.

South Africa and Australia are set to clash in the highly anticipated second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa secured a commendable second place in the points table, winning seven out of nine games and boasting an impressive Net Run Rate of +1.261. Meanwhile, Australia also won seven matches but unfortunately finished in third place due to a slightly lower Net Run Rate.

The last encounter between these two teams in the tournament saw South Africa emerge victorious with a resounding 134-run lead, after posting a formidable total of 311 runs on the scoreboard. Quinton de Kock showcased his brilliance by scoring a century for the Proteas, while Aiden Markram contributed a solid 56 runs off just 44 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada proved to be a formidable force, taking three wickets for a mere 33 runs in eight overs. On the other hand, Australia struggled to find their footing, with only Marnus Labuschagne managing to score more than 30 runs in that game.

In their previous match, Australia showcased their dominance by defeating Bangladesh with a convincing eight-wicket victory. They successfully chased down a challenging target of 307 runs in just 44.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh emerged as the hero of the match, delivering an outstanding performance by scoring a remarkable 177 runs off 132 deliveries, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Match Details

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023, Semi final 2

Date and Time: November 16, 2:00 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Steve Smith, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

SA vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (VC), David Miller, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Keshav Maharaj