Cricket

SA vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42

SA vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 42, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Afghanistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

South Africa is set to face Afghanistan in the 42nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday, November 10, at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match marks the final group game for both teams. While South Africa has already secured a spot in the semi-finals, the outcome of this game may not have a significant impact on their overall standing. However, a victory for Afghanistan could potentially solidify their position in the top four.

In their previous match against India, South Africa suffered a crushing defeat, losing by a staggering margin of 243 runs. India displayed an impressive performance, posting a formidable total of 326 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Virat Kohli, a prominent figure in the cricketing world, achieved his 49th ODI century during this game. Shreyas Iyer also contributed significantly, scoring 77 runs off 87 deliveries. Unfortunately, South Africa's batting lineup faltered, with the team being dismissed for a mere 83 runs. None of the Proteas' batters managed to surpass the 20-run mark.

Similarly, Afghanistan faced a setback in their previous encounter against Australia. Despite setting a target of 292 runs, Australia successfully chased it down in 46.5 overs. The highlight of the match was Glenn Maxwell's heroic innings, where he scored an impressive 201 runs off just 128 deliveries. None of the other Australian batters were able to surpass the 25-run mark. Prior to this match, Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan made history by becoming the first-ever Afghan batter to achieve a century in the tournament.

South Africa vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 42

Date and Time: November 10, 2:00 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

SA vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, R Gurbaz

Batters: R van der Dussen, R Shah, I Zadran

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, A Omarzai, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

SA vs AFG, My Dream11 prediction

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, R Gurbaz, R van der Dussen (C), R Shah, Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Aiden Markram, A Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Rashid Khan

