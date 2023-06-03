First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral (Photo: Twitter/Ruturaj Gaikwad)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rising star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar. The CSK player has shared the first photos from his big day on Instagram. The pictures have gone viral in no time.