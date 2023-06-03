'Whatever has happened, good or bad...': CSK star opens up on Team India return

Image Source: Twitter

After an absence of nearly 18 months, senior batter Ajinkya Rahane is back in India's colors. He is determined not to have any regrets for the time lost and is eager to bring the same level of intent to his batting in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia as he did in the recently concluded IPL.

Rahane's return to the Indian team is a significant moment, and he is keen to make the most of it. He understands the importance of performing at the highest level and is committed to giving his all in the upcoming match.

"Coming back after 18-19 months, whatever has happened, good or bad, I don't want to think about my past. I just want to start afresh and keep doing whatever I have been doing," Rahane told BCCI.TV on the sidelines of India's training session.

"Personally enjoyed playing for CSK as I have been batting well throughout the season, even before IPL. I had a very good domestic season and I felt good. So this comeback was a bit emotional for me."

Rahane, a member of the Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL championship team, has garnered significant acclaim for his aggressive batting style and enhanced strike rate in T20 cricket. His 27-ball 61 against the Mumbai Indians was particularly noteworthy, as it demonstrated a clear shift in his approach.

"I want to bat with the same mindset and show same intent that I showed before coming here in IPL and Ranji Trophy. I would not like to think about format whether it is T20 or Tests. The way I am batting now, I don't want to complicate things and the more I keep it simple, better it is for me," he said.

Rahane expressed his gratitude towards his family and friends for their unwavering support during his hiatus from the national team. Their encouragement and belief in him have been instrumental in his journey back to the field.

"It was (an) emotional moment for me. When I got dropped, the support I got from my family was massive and dream was to play for India and that was massive. Playing for India matters a lot for me and I worked hard on my fitness and went back to domestic cricket." "Thanks to BCCI and selectors and when I went back to domestic cricket, the goal was to play for India -- be it Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or practice session, for me, every day that I was waking up, it was all about thinking that I can play for India again.

"What made my comeback possible was enjoying each and every moment, be it success or failure, and having no regrets. Learning from every individual in Mumbai Ranji team. You have to grow as a cricketer every single day, learning process shouldnt stop," he said.

