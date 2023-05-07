RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Dream11 prediction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 52nd game of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The Royals are currently in fourth place, having won five out of ten games, but are coming off a disappointing two-match losing streak, with their last defeat being a humiliating loss against the Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers are in last position in the points table, having won only three out of nine matches and just one game out of their previous five. In their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they lost by a mere five runs while chasing a target of 172 runs. Aiden Markram top-scored with 41 runs off 40 deliveries for the team.

The Royals and Sunrisers have faced each other in 17 IPL matches, with the Sunrisers winning eight games and the Royals winning the remaining nine. In the last five games, the Royals have won four, including the most recent match this season, where they posted an impressive 203 runs for the loss of only five wickets, while the Sunrisers were only able to score 131 runs.

This upcoming match is crucial for both teams, as the Royals will be looking to get back on track and secure their position in the top four, while the Sunrisers will be hoping to turn their season around and climb up the points table.

Match Details

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 52

Date and Time: May 7th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounder: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

RR vs SRH My Dream11 team

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Yashasvi Jaiswal(vc), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Shimron Hetmyer, Aiden Markram, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

READ| 'Should change his name to ‘No hit Sharma’: Kris Srikkanth triggers huge debate on Rohit's role in MI XI