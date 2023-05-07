'Should change his name to ‘No hit Sharma’: Kris Srikkanth triggers huge debate on Rohit's role in MI XI

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Indian Premier League 2023 has been a challenging season for India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. His lackluster performance has resulted in the team being placed in the lower half of the points table. The recent crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk has further dampened their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Rohit, who batted at No.3 against CSK, lasted only three balls before being out for a duck. This extended lean patch has frustrated fans and experts alike, with former cricketer Kris Srikkanth joining the bandwagon of critics. Srikkanth went as far as to say that he would not have Rohit Sharma in his team if he were the MI captain. "Not Hit Sharma," he quipped, suggesting that Rohit should change his name to 'NO HIT SHARMA.'

Rohit's duck against CSK was his second this season, with the first one coming against PBKS earlier in the week. Although he managed a 44-run knock against PBKS on April 22, he has only scored five runs in four innings since then. Overall, he has scored 184 runs at an average of 18.40 this season.

During the recent match against CSK, Rohit Sharma unfortunately added another duck to his record, bringing his total to 16 ducks in the IPL. This now places him at the top of the list of IPL players with the most ducks, surpassing Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, and Mandeep Singh, who all have 15 ducks to their name.

It's clear that Rohit Sharma needs to step up his game if Mumbai Indians are to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. The pressure is on, and fans and experts alike will be watching closely to see if he can turn things around.

