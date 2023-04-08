RR vs DC IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, probable playing XI

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th match of IPL today (April 8) at 3:30 pm in Barsapara Stadium, Assam. RR made a thumping start to their season this year after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in their opening match of the IPL 2023. After the top three batter scored a half century in the first game Sanju Samson and Co flexed its strong batting unit and displayed their strength. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Bolt leading the bowling attack the team is balanced and has all characteristics to win the trophy. However, Last year runners up lost their second match by 5 runs in the final over thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS) which dragged them to the fifth position in the points table.
Delhi Capitals on the other hand has not been very convincing with their performance in both the clashes this season. The team had served an easy win to their opponents in the first two games after losing by 50 runs and 6 wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) respectively. Skipper David Warner is the only player taking all the load of his team. DC needs a makeover in their approach in order to register their first win of the season. With Anrich Nortje’s return to the team the bowling unit has strengthened a bit but other bowlers have to play their part to dominate the game against RR.
In spite of their performance in the previous matches both teams have a chance to win the battle and gear up for upcoming matches with a positive approach.
Match Details: RR vs DC, IPL 2023, Match11
Date and Time: April 8, 2023, 3:30 PM IST.
Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Assam.
Captain : David Warner
Vice Captain: Jos Butler
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Batter: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Lalit Yadav
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje
RR vs DC My Dream 11 team
David Warner ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Trent Boult
RR vs DC Probable XIs:
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif
DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar