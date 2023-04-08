RR vs DC IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, probable playing XI

Source: Twitter

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th match of IPL today (April 8) at 3:30 pm in Barsapara Stadium, Assam. RR made a thumping start to their season this year after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in their opening match of the IPL 2023. After the top three batter scored a half century in the first game Sanju Samson and Co flexed its strong batting unit and displayed their strength. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Bolt leading the bowling attack the team is balanced and has all characteristics to win the trophy. However, Last year runners up lost their second match by 5 runs in the final over thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS) which dragged them to the fifth position in the points table.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand has not been very convincing with their performance in both the clashes this season. The team had served an easy win to their opponents in the first two games after losing by 50 runs and 6 wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) respectively. Skipper David Warner is the only player taking all the load of his team. DC needs a makeover in their approach in order to register their first win of the season. With Anrich Nortje’s return to the team the bowling unit has strengthened a bit but other bowlers have to play their part to dominate the game against RR.

In spite of their performance in the previous matches both teams have a chance to win the battle and gear up for upcoming matches with a positive approach.

Match Details: RR vs DC, IPL 2023, Match11

Date and Time: April 8, 2023, 3:30 PM IST.



Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Assam.

Captain : David Warner

Vice Captain: Jos Butler

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batter: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC My Dream 11 team



David Warner ©, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Trent Boult

RR vs DC Probable XIs:

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar