RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022

May 27 will see all eyes on the screen watching Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. The winner of this match will play against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final on May 29 (Sunday).

Earlier, RR, on the way to the final, lost the Qualifier 1 against GT by 7 wickets. The side, despite putting on 189 runs on the board, failed to defend the target.

Talking about RCB, the Faf du Plessis side broke their Eliminator jinx and won the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs. The side had smashed 207 runs after being asked to bat first. For RCB, uncapped batter Rajat Patidar scored a century after the big three failed to add runs on the board.

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (VC), Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul