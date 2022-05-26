'Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player': Virat Kohli lavishes massive praises on Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after being asked to bat first, lost their big guns - skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. And while all hope was lost, Rajat Patidar stood to the occasion and he along with Dinesh Karthik both added runs taking RCB's total to 207.

Rajat Patidar was the star of the show as his 112 not out propelled RCB to a fight-worthy total. The 28-year-old spared no bowler and brought up his hundred off just 49 deliveries.

Seeing the way Patidar played the innings, got Kohli lavished praises on the youngster. The former RCB skipper, who had interviewed Patidar after the game, stated that he has not seen many better knocks than his teammate's ton.

"I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen any better than how Rajat played today. Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player," Kohli said while speaking to IPL.

"The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very very special, I don’t think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that," he added.

Talking about RCB, they will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. The encounter will be taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).