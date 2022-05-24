IPL 2022: David Miller, Hardik Pandya propel Gujarat Titans to their maiden final

David Miller and Hardik Pandya led the way as GT chased down 189 to reach IPL 2022 final

David Miller scored a crucial half-century as he finished with three consecutive sixes, to power his Gujarat Titans to the final of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals had scored 188 runs after being asked to bat first, but time and again, Hardik Pandya's chase-masters proved capable of doing the impossible, and they did so again.

Miller remained unbeaten at 68 after facing 38 deliveries, and he was ably supported by the skipper Pandya (40* off 27), to chase down the required target of 189.

This, after Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade set up a good platform for a big finish. Gujarat hence after topping the table in the league stage have reached the final of IPL 2022 on May 29, as they await their opponents.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Gardens.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls, while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 in 56 deliveries.

Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

In reply, Wriddhiman Saha departed early, but Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill struck a good partnership, which helped GT ride the storm and once Pandya and MIller took over the job, there was no-way back for Rajasthan Royals.

With inputs from PTI