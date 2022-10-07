Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav provide first glimpses as Team India reach Perth ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India players arrived in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Arshdeep Singh shared first glimpses of the city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav provide first glimpses as Team India reach Perth ahead of T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma, SKY provide first updates as Team India touchdown in Perth

Team India players jetted off to Australia early Thursday morning ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, and on Friday, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh shared the first glimpses as the players arrived in Perth. 

The Men in Blue will set up their camp in Perth, where they will be playing two unofficial warmup games against the Western Australia XI. The Indian team jetted off for Australia from Mumbai, as BCCI share pictures of the Indian contingent comprising of the 14 players, as well as all the coaches and support staff. 

Players like Arshdeep, Virat Kohli etc shared pictures of themselves from the team hotel, and upon their arrival in Perth, Rohit took to Instagram as he shared a snap of the city on his story. 

READ| Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022

While Rohit shared a short boomerang, with Team India's hotel visible from the skies, Arshdeep also shared a snap of the picturesque city of Perth on his Instagram story. 

Shortly after, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a selfie as the team reached Down Under to begin preparations for the World Cup. 

The Western Australian city will be the base camp of Team India, where the Men in Blue will begin preparations on Saturday. Their two warmup games are scheduled for October 10 and 13. After acclimatising to the conditions, Rohit and Co will move on to Brisbane, wherein they will play their remaining two official warmup matches, against Australia on October 17, followed by New Zealand on October 19. 

READ| Watch: Dinesh Karthik cuts cake, players give autographs as Team India jets off to Australia

The 2007 World Cup champs will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in front of a sell-out crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.