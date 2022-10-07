Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav provide first glimpses as Team India reach Perth ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, SKY provide first updates as Team India touchdown in Perth

Team India players jetted off to Australia early Thursday morning ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, and on Friday, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh shared the first glimpses as the players arrived in Perth.

The Men in Blue will set up their camp in Perth, where they will be playing two unofficial warmup games against the Western Australia XI. The Indian team jetted off for Australia from Mumbai, as BCCI share pictures of the Indian contingent comprising of the 14 players, as well as all the coaches and support staff.

Players like Arshdeep, Virat Kohli etc shared pictures of themselves from the team hotel, and upon their arrival in Perth, Rohit took to Instagram as he shared a snap of the city on his story.

While Rohit shared a short boomerang, with Team India's hotel visible from the skies, Arshdeep also shared a snap of the picturesque city of Perth on his Instagram story.

Shortly after, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a selfie as the team reached Down Under to begin preparations for the World Cup.

The Western Australian city will be the base camp of Team India, where the Men in Blue will begin preparations on Saturday. Their two warmup games are scheduled for October 10 and 13. After acclimatising to the conditions, Rohit and Co will move on to Brisbane, wherein they will play their remaining two official warmup matches, against Australia on October 17, followed by New Zealand on October 19.

The 2007 World Cup champs will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in front of a sell-out crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).