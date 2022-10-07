Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022

While Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life in the shortest format, Virat Kohli has also shown promising signs ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 will be a celebration of cricket, as the best players from across the globe gather in Australia to battle it out in the shortest format. With so many star names headlining the global spectacle, there will be some stars who could potentially outshine all others.
Here's a list of the top 10 players to watch out for during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia:
1. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life in the year 2022 and he will be hoping to carry his side through to World Cup glory. Currently ranked at number 2 in the ICC T20I batsmen rankings, SKY is also the highest run-scorer in the shortest format in 2022, having scored 801 runs. He will definitely be one of the players to watch out for.
2. Mohammad Rizwan
From the world's number 2 ranked to the number 1 ranked batsman, Mohammad Rizwan has been a model of consistency in the Pakistani side which has struggled of late. being the second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket in the year 2022, Rizwan finished as the highest run-scorer during Asia Cup 2022, and he also starred for Babar Azam's side at last year's T20 World Cup, scoring 281 runs including three half centuries.
3. David Warner
Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner will have the home advantage during the T20 World Cup and he will be hoping to continue his excellent run of form from last year's World Cup in UAE. His form was one of the key reasons behind Australia's triumph, having scored 289 runs, and of late, Warner has continued his purple patch. Another player who will be a must-watch during the World Cup.
4. Wanindu Hasaranga
Continuing his rising stock in world cricket, Wanindu Hasaranga played a key role in Sri Lanka's triumph at Asia Cup 2022. Apart from winning the Player of the Tournament award, he continues to reign supreme as he ranks inside the top five of both ICC bowlers, as well as all-rounders' rankings. Hasaranga will be crucial to Sri Lanka's title credentials, and he was the leading wicket-taker at last year's World Cup with 16 scalps, so expect another masterclass from him, Down Under.
5. Jos Buttler
Having carried Rajasthan Royals into the final of IPL 2022, Jos Buttler not only finished as the leading run-scorer during the tournament, but his sensational performance saw him crowned as England's limited overs skipper. He was the only batsman to score a ton at last year's T20 World Cup, and thus we can expect him to pick up from where the Englishman left off.
6. Virat Kohli
Despite his fair share of struggles in 2022, Virat Kohi has shown promising signs since the Asia Cup 2022, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer, and his prowess in the shortest format is not hidden from anyone. The 33-year-old ended a long wait of 3 years but scoring his 71st international century, and fans will be hoping for more such clinical knocks from the India stalwart.
7. Rashid Khan
Arguably one of the most exciting all-rounders at the World Cup, Rashid Khan will be the trump card of an underdog Afghanistan side. The number 2 ranked T20I bowler in the world, has also added the ability to smack big shots to his arsenal of late, as evident during the IPL 2022, as well as the Asia Cup 2022. The youngster will be a must-watch during the T20 World spectacle.
8. Babar Azam
Ever since the Asia Cup 2022, Babar Azam will have a point to prove and what better than the biggest stage of them all? Last year as well, he was among the highest run-scorers at the World Cup and the Pakistani skipper recently dropped down to number 3 in the T20I rankings. That alone should be enough motivation for the Babar to rediscover his lost mojo.
9. Josh Hazlewood
With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer ruled out through injury, Josh Hazlewood will have the chance to light up the T20 World Cup at home and continue his rich vein of form in the format. Not only is he the number 1 ranked T20I bowler in the world currently, but his performances in the lead up to the tournament have also been promising, so there is a lot to look forward for fans of the Australian team.
10. Devon Conway
Another player who has been a model of consistency, Conway missed a major chunk of IPL 2022 for CSK but gave promising glimpses and he has continued that rich vein of form throughout the year. Fans will be hoping that Conway can continue his dominance in white ball cricket and propel the Kiwis all the way to the World Cup title.