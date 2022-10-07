Watch: Dinesh Karthik cuts cake, players give autographs as Team India jets off to Australia

BCCI gives glimpses as Team India players leave for Australia

Rohit Sharma-led Team India jetted off to Australia from Mumbai early Thursday morning as they embark on the journey to win the T20 World Cup 2022. BCCI on Thursday shared pictures of the Indian contingent comprising of all the players and the support staff as they left for Down Under.

On Friday, BCCI shared a video of the Indian players as they geared up for 'Mission Melbourne.' The video showed players getting ready as they put on their blazers and it has to be said that the Men in Blue sure looked dapper in their formals.

The clip further showed Indian players Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Dravid giving autographs to all the fans who had gathered at the hotel in Mumbai to give a farewell to the players.

READ| Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha Shetty share a cute moment before SKY leaves for Australia

Watch:

Smiles, laughter and wishes as #TeamIndia left from Mumbai for Australia pic.twitter.com/Re60cUgnZx October 7, 2022

Later, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik can be seen cutting a cake on behalf of the entire contingent, and it was no ordinary cake, but the T20 World Cup logo was embossed over the cake.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen standing alongside DK, and the duo were spotted giving each other a slice of the cake.

READ| IND vs SA: Memes galore as fans react to Team India's 9-run loss against South Africa

The Men in Blue arrived in Perth on Friday morning, and they will be preparing for the World Cup by playing two warmup matches against the Western Australia XI. Later on, Rohit and Co will travel to Brisbane, where they will play their final two warmup games, before the spectacle.

A meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan will see the Indian team open their campaign in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.