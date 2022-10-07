Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha Shetty share a cute moment before SKY leaves for Australia

Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha Shetty share a cute moment, video viral

Rohit Sharma-led Team India contingent jetted off to Australia early Thursday morning as they hope to bring back the T20 World Cup home. While BCCI shared a picture of the Indian players leaving from Mumbai airport, many Indian players also shared pictures of themselves.

The players all looked dapper in suits as they geared up to jet off for the T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav will be playing his first-ever World Cup and he was visibly happy as he geared up for Australia.

In a video that is making waves on the internet, SKY can be seen sharing a cute moment with his wife Devisha Shetty before he left his room and joined up with the rest of his teammates.

His wife Devisha can be seen helping the Indian star batsman wear his Team India blazer, which is a proud moment for any cricketer. A late bloomer, the 32-year-old has been in red hot form in the shortest format this year.

As the couple were seen having a cute moment within themselves, the viral video further showed SKY's parents as well, along with his sister, all of whom were visibly ecstatic.

Best of luck #SuryakumarYadav whole country hopes on your shoulder #T20WorldCup we want back this year #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/SragzdcyeV — Bhupendra Singh Chauhan (@bhupen25071) October 6, 2022

Team India reached Perth on Friday, where they will set up their camp and play two warmup matches against Western Australia XI, before travelling to Brisbane for the remaining two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand.

Rohit and Co open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).