Rohit Sharma jumps into sea for wife Ritika Sajdeh, details inside

After receiving heavy criticism for his team's failure to secure a victory in the World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma has taken a much-needed vacation with his wife, Ritika, and their daughter. Ritika has been keeping fans updated on their activities through her Instagram stories.

However, her latest post has garnered significant attention as she expressed gratitude towards her husband for diving into the water to retrieve her phone, which she had accidentally dropped.

“My phone fell into the water, and this guy jumped in to save it,” wrote Ritika.



Meanwhile, India is set to embark on a thrilling tour of the West Indies next month, with the first test match scheduled to take place at Windsor Park in Dominica on 12th July. The tour will span a month and feature a total of 2 tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20s, promising an exciting and action-packed series for cricket fans around the world.

Following the West Indies tour, India will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan in a hybrid model. The tournament is set to commence on the 31st of August, with the final match scheduled for the 17th of September.

The Indian team will have a busy six months ahead, as the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 is set to kick off in the first week of October, with the final match scheduled for the last week of November.

