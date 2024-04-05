Twitter
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

A new, brief clip featuring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya has surfaced, putting an end to all speculations.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Leading up to the commencement of the IPL 2024 season, rumors of a rift between Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were circulating worldwide. However, these speculations were put to rest when the two players publicly embraced each other before Mumbai Indians' season opener against Gujarat Titans. Since then, a series of events have unfolded. Mumbai Indians have suffered three consecutive losses, Hardik Pandya has faced relentless booing from fans, controversial videos have surfaced, and supporters have expressed their dismay at witnessing Captain Hardik directing Rohit Sharma on the field.

Throughout this period, the interactions between Rohit and Hardik were not particularly positive. Following MI's loss to GT, Rohit appeared to avoid a hug from Pandya before engaging in a lively conversation with him. There were other instances, such as Rohit conversing with Akash Ambani while Hardik sat alone in the dugout as his teammates departed. However, during a brief respite from the game, a new video surfaced showing Rohit and Hardik shaking hands. Although brief, this gesture served its purpose.

The most recent edition of MI Daily showcases the Mumbai Indians team at a picturesque location outside the city, where they participated in team bonding activities such as motorboating. The players also enjoyed a musical evening, displaying high spirits ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Dressed in flamboyant attire, it was clear that the players were trying to relax and focus their minds.

Watch:

As Mumbai Indians gear up for their second match at Wankhede Stadium, a sense of urgency looms over the team. A victory is not only crucial to lift the spirits of their loyal fans but also to silence the critics who have been quick to voice their discontent. Mumbai Indians find themselves in a precarious position as the only team yet to secure a win in the current season of the IPL, languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals presents a golden opportunity for Mumbai Indians to turn their fortunes around. Delhi Capitals, currently sitting just two spots above Mumbai Indians at 8th place, have also been struggling to find their rhythm. Following a recent defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals are vulnerable and ripe for the taking.

With both teams hungry for a much-needed win, the stage is set for an intense battle on the field. Mumbai Indians must seize this opportunity to break their winless streak and climb up the points table.

